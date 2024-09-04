Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 29, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $2,317.19 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.58 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $9.66 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.57 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Campbell Soup Co (CPB) have declined from $9.69 billion to $9.66 billion for the full year 2024 and from $10.60 billion to $10.54 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have also seen a downward adjustment from $2.85 per share to $2.57 per share for the full year 2024 and from $3.24 per share to $3.20 per share for 2025.

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Campbell Soup Co's (CPB) actual revenue was $2.37 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2.35 billion by 0.65%. Campbell Soup Co's (CPB) actual earnings were $0.44 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.67 per share by -34.33%. After releasing the results, Campbell Soup Co (CPB) was down by -0.18% in one day.

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 18 analysts, the average target price for Campbell Soup Co (CPB) is $46.7 with a high estimate of $51 and a low estimate of $42. The average target implies a downside of -6.29% from the current price of $49.84.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) in one year is $55.13, suggesting an upside of 10.61% from the current price of $49.84.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 21 brokerage firms, Campbell Soup Co's (CPB, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.