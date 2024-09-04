Morning Brew: Nvidia Earnings, Berkshire Hathaway's Bank of America Sell-Off, McDonald's New Big

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

S&P 500 futures are down 6 points (0.1%), Nasdaq 100 futures are down 30 points (0.2%), and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 20 points (0.1%).

Stocks are trading lower, but there's not much driving the decline. Investors are waiting for NVIDIA's (NVDA, Financial) earnings report later today and activity is light ahead of Labor Day.

The weekly MBA Mortgage Application Index increased by 0.5% after last week's 10.1% drop.

The yield on the 10-year note is down two basis points to 3.81%, and the yield on the 2-year note is down five basis points to 3.85%. The results of today's $70 billion 5-year note auction will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Today's News

All eyes are on Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) ahead of its FQ2 2025 earnings report after the closing bell. The stock has moved an average of about 8% after earnings over the past 12 quarters. Investors are eager to hear more about its guidance and product roadmap, especially given its significant role in the AI revolution. The company has risen 159.1% since the start of the year, driven by the AI frenzy.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has continued its sell-off of Bank of America (BAC, Financial) stock, this time in a series of sales worth $982M. Berkshire has sold $5.4B worth of BofA stock since mid-July, equating to a nearly 13% interest in the bank. Despite this, Berkshire still holds a significant stake in BofA with 903.9M shares. Earlier this month, Berkshire also disclosed a reduction in its Apple (AAPL, Financial) stake.

Early reviews are starting to pour in on McDonald's (MCD, Financial) new Big Arch hamburger, debuting in Canada and Portugal. The Big Arch is larger than the traditional Big Mac and features two beef patties, three squares of white cheddar cheese, a tangy sauce, and crispy onions on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun. The Big Arch is being set up to be a permanent menu item, pending the outcome of the test runs in these countries.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) shares slumped 9% in pre-market trading despite delivering a Q2 comparable sales growth of 18% and raising its full-year net sales growth guidance. The retailer expects its Abercrombie brands to continue to outperform Hollister brands, with Abercrombie brands achieving a growth of 26% and Hollister accelerating to a growth of 17%.

Meta Platforms (META, Financial) will close its augmented reality studio, Meta Spark, to focus investments in other areas, including its growing AI business. The AR effects built by third parties will no longer be available starting January 14, 2025. Meta is shifting resources to next-generation experiences, including new form factors like glasses.

Foot Locker (FL, Financial) swung to a loss in the second quarter and announced it was closing stores in Asia and Europe. Despite better-than-expected sales, the company issued lackluster sales guidance for FY24. The stock dropped over 8% in premarket trading as the company plans to close 30 of its 140 stores in Asia Pacific and 629 stores in Europe.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX, Financial) reported that its experimental oral drug for schizophrenia met the primary goal in a mid-stage study. Despite the positive data, shares fell 17% premarket as investors were disappointed that the results did not match up to a rival candidate from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), which could win U.S. approval next month.

Kohl's (KSS, Financial) guided higher profit for the full year but forecast a greater sales decline and reported mixed results for the second quarter. Shares were up 4% in premarket trading. The department store chain expects 2024 earnings per share in the range of $1.75 to $2.25, above the consensus estimate of $1.49.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.