What's Driving Exact Sciences Corp's Surprising 32% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial) has demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market recently, with a notable 3.67% gain over the past week and an impressive 31.58% surge over the last three months. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at $11.54 billion, with a stock price of $62.44. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of the stock is $75.9, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was at $87.69, and the stock was considered a possible value trap.

Overview of Exact Sciences Corp

Exact Sciences Corp, based in Madison, Wisconsin, operates within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The company is renowned for its innovative cancer screening and diagnostic test products, notably the Cologuard test for colorectal cancer and the Oncotype DX for breast and colon cancer. Exact Sciences is also making significant strides in developing liquid biopsy tests aimed at enhancing cancer detection and management. This ongoing innovation underscores the company's commitment to advancing medical diagnostics.

1828813873638174720.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its innovative edge, Exact Sciences scores a Profitability Rank of 3/10. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -6.94%, which, although negative, fares better than 47.44% of its peers in the industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at -5.59% and -2.71% respectively, positioning it better than nearly half of the companies in its sector. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.36%, surpassing 50.44% of competitors. These figures highlight a challenging yet relatively competitive profitability landscape for Exact Sciences.

1828813988675350528.png

Growth Trajectory

Exact Sciences exhibits a strong Growth Rank of 9/10. The company has achieved a 12.00% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 67.53% of its industry counterparts. Over five years, this rate accelerates to 26.90%, surpassing 85.63% of competitors. The anticipated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next three to five years is 13.19%, which is also above industry average. However, its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at -11.10%, indicating challenges in maintaining consistent earnings growth.

1828814170280325120.png

Investment Insights

Notable investors in Exact Sciences include the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), holding 5,033,812 shares, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,426,617 shares, and Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 629,455 shares. These holdings reflect a strong confidence from institutional investors, underscoring the potential they see in the company's growth trajectory and market strategy.

Competitive Landscape

Exact Sciences operates in a competitive landscape with key players like Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL, Financial), Qiagen NV (QGEN, Financial), and Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP, Financial), which have market caps of $10.39 billion, $10.29 billion, and $11.83 billion respectively. This positioning highlights a tightly contested sector where innovation and strategic advancements are crucial for gaining an edge.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corp's recent stock performance and market valuation reflect a dynamic interplay of innovation, investor confidence, and competitive positioning. While the company faces profitability challenges, its strong growth metrics and strategic focus on developing advanced diagnostic solutions position it well for future opportunities. Investors should consider the potential for growth against the backdrop of industry competition and inherent business risks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.