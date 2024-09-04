Patterson Companies Stock Drops After Disappointing Q1 Results

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shares of Patterson Companies (PDCO, Financial) were plunging as the dental and animal health company announced its fiscal 2025 first-quarter results, with the stock dropping to $21.955, a steep decline of 14.54%.

Patterson reported Q1 revenue of $1.54 billion, down 2.2% year over year. Analysts had anticipated higher revenue of $1.59 billion. The company posted Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.15 per share. Its adjusted earnings per share were $0.24, falling short of the consensus estimate of $0.32.

Patterson Companies' CEO, Don Zurbay, attributed the disappointing fiscal 2025 Q1 results mainly to the impact of the Change Healthcare cybersecurity attack. This cyberattack in February 2024 caused a backlog of unpaid claims affecting many healthcare companies.

The company's companion animal business also faced challenges, with sales of consumables and equipment falling by 3% and 3.8% year over year, respectively. Additionally, the timing of certain corporate expenses contributed to the lower-than-expected results.

From a valuation perspective, PDTCO has a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 10.98 and a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 1.97, both indicating a relatively modest valuation compared to industry norms. The GF Value for PDCO is estimated at $31.76, pegging the stock as a possible value trap, meaning investors should think twice before diving in.

Despite the negative sentiment, there are some financial strengths in PDCO's corner. The company boasts an Altman Z-Score of 3.9, which is considered strong. Additionally, Patterson Companies' operating margin is expanding, a positive indicator for profitability.

However, caution is warranted as the Beneish M-Score suggests possible financial manipulation, and the company has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, which usually implies poor business operations. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has decreased by 32.6% and shows a year-to-date decline of 20.45%.

In terms of market performance, PDCO's market cap stands at $1.94 billion with a daily trading volume significantly exceeding the average, showing high investor activity. The stock also offers a forward dividend yield of 4.74%, which may attract income-focused investors.

For potential investors, it is vital to weigh the strong financial indicators against the significant risks highlighted by recent financial performance and growth metrics. Given the mixed signals, a comprehensive evaluation aligned with one's risk tolerance and financial goals is essential before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.