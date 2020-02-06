Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Dropped Sharply on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) experienced significant stock movement today, dropping by 17.18% to $137.98. The decline followed the company's release of its fiscal Q2 earnings, which showed mixed results.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) reported its fiscal Q2 earnings, which ended Aug. 3, showing mixed results. The company met Wall Street's consensus forecast for $1.1 billion in revenue and posted a $2.50 per share profit, surpassing the expected $2.22 per share.

Despite strong financials, including a 21% year-over-year sales increase and an 18% rise in same-store sales, the concern about future performance caused the stock to fall. The company raised its full-year sales and profit margin guidance, predicting sales growth of 12% to 13% and operating profit margins of 14% to 15%. However, this indicates slowing sales growth and decreased profitability compared to fiscal Q2.

Additionally, the company's forecasted 2024 sales of $4.3 billion missed Wall Street's $4.8 billion expectation, and a predicted 14.5% profit margin was lower than the Q2 margin.

From a financial standpoint, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) has shown strong financial strength with a high Altman Z-Score of 6.44 and a solid Piotroski F-Score of 8, indicating a very healthy situation. The company also boasts an expanding operating margin, currently standing at 12.9%, which is a positive sign for profitability.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.16, with a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 6.54. The GF Value indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of $50.41 compared to its current price of $137.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) also demonstrates strong growth metrics, with a 21% year-over-year revenue growth rate and an impressive 73.4% EBITDA growth rate over the last three years. Despite these positive indicators, the company's lower forecasted sales and profit margins for the coming year have created uncertainty among investors, leading to the stock's decline.

In terms of liquidity and leverage, the company's current ratio is 1.64, suggesting a good ability to cover short-term liabilities. The debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.98, reflecting a moderate level of leverage.

Overall, while Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) exhibits strong financial health and historical growth, the market's reaction to its future guidance reflects concerns over potential slowing growth and profitability in the upcoming quarters.