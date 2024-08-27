On August 27, 2024, Darcy Anderson, a Director at Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX, Financial), sold 3,546 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,193 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems USA Inc specializes in providing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services within the mechanical services industry.

Over the past year, Darcy Anderson has sold a total of 10,846 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Comfort Systems USA Inc, where there have been 23 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were trading at $336.19 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.62, which is above both the industry median of 15.53 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56. The GF Value of $215.94 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the broader insider selling trend at Comfort Systems USA Inc.

