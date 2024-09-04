NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 Beats Estimate, Revenue Hits $50.3 Million

Strong Financial Performance Driven by Recurring Service Revenues and Hardware Sales

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Quarterly Revenue: $50.3 million, a 13% increase year-over-year, slightly surpassing the analyst estimate of $50.28 million.
  • Quarterly Net Income: $13.5 million, a 28% increase year-over-year, setting a new quarterly record.
  • Quarterly GAAP EPS: $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $0.28 per diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Annual Revenue: $188.8 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, slightly exceeding the analyst estimate of $188.63 million.
  • Annual Net Income: $49.8 million, an 84% increase year-over-year, setting a new annual record.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased 46% to $97.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $66.7 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared at $0.125 per share, reflecting the company's strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Article's Main Image

On August 26, 2024, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record revenues, net income, and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, including access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance products, serving commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental markets.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Highlights

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc reported a 13% increase in net sales for the quarter, reaching a record $50.3 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $50.28 million. Net income for the quarter rose by 28% to $13.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.35. For the fiscal year, net sales increased by 11% to $188.8 million, slightly above the estimated $188.63 million, while net income surged by 84% to $49.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, exceeding the annual earnings estimate.

1828862868511158272.png

Key Financial Metrics and Achievements

The company's recurring service revenues, which grew by 27% in Q4 to $20.3 million with a gross margin of 90%, were a significant contributor to overall sales and earnings growth. Equipment revenue also saw a 5% increase for the quarter, with gross margins improving to 31% from 29% in the previous quarters. The total gross margin for Q4 was 55%, up from 52% in the same period last year.

NAPCO's balance sheet strengthened considerably, with cash and cash equivalents, other investments, and marketable securities increasing by 46% to $97.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $66.7 million a year earlier. The company reported no debt and a robust net cash provided by operating activities of $45.4 million, an 84% increase over the previous year's $24.7 million.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Sales $50.3M $44.6M $188.8M $170M
Net Income $13.5M $10.6M $49.8M $27.1M
Adjusted EBITDA $15.4M $13M $58.9M $34.3M

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, NAPCO reported total assets of $207.8 million, up from $166.7 million the previous year. The company's working capital increased to $146.5 million from $111.7 million, and the current ratio improved to 7.6:1 from 6.7:1. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, reflecting its strong financial position.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Fiscal 2024 concluded with record revenue and net income for both the 4th quarter and the full fiscal year. Our record quarterly net income of $13.5 million represents 27% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million for Q4 and $58.9 million for the full fiscal year, equating to a 31% EBITDA margin," said Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO.

NAPCO's focus on recurring service revenues and the introduction of new products like Prima by NAPCO, an all-in-one panel for security, fire, video, and connected home, are expected to drive future growth. The company aims to further penetrate markets such as school and classroom security, healthcare, and retail loss-prevention.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NAPCO Security Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.