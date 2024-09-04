Why Is Kohl's Stock Soaring Today?

Shares of department store chain Kohl's (KSS, Financial) jumped 7.1% in the after-market session after the company reported second quarter earnings results. The stock later settled at $19.605, reflecting a modest 0.03% increase during the regular trading session.

Kohl's exceeded analysts' EPS expectations and also reported higher-than-expected sales amidst a challenging demand environment where customers exhibited more discretion in their spending. The company's full-year earnings guidance topped Street's estimates, highlighting strong performance in key growth areas, including Sephora, home decor, gifting, and impulse categories.

From a valuation perspective, Kohl's (KSS, Financial) stands out with a Price-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.91, which is close to its one-year low. Additionally, the Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio of 0.57 is near the three-year low, signaling a potentially undervalued stock. The company's GF Value is significantly higher at $29.86, suggesting that Kohl's is currently "Significantly Undervalued."

On the financial strength side, Kohl's exhibits a Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating a very healthy situation. The Beneish M-Score of -2.81 suggests that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator, adding an extra layer of confidence for investors. However, there are a few warning signs, such as an Altman Z-score of 1.82, which places Kohl's in the grey area of financial stress, and a high dividend payout ratio of 0.81, which may raise sustainability concerns.

Despite these cautionary signals, Kohl's boasts a strong EBITDA growth of 46.1% over the past year and an impressive dividend yield close to its three-year high. The company’s market capitalization stands at $2.18 billion, with a high turnover rate indicated by the substantial trading volume of over 17 million shares in the last trading session.

Looking ahead, Kohl's (KSS, Financial) appears well-positioned to capitalize on its strengths. With a forward P/E ratio of 12.58, indicating a solid earnings outlook, and an intrinsic value (IV) DCF share value of $99.71, the stock offers compelling upside potential. Investors should, however, remain cautious of its financial stress indicators while appreciating the growth opportunities affirmed by recent earnings results.

