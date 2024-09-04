Why Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of department store chain Nordstrom (JWN, Financial) surged by 2.84% today, reaching a price of $21.74. The significant movement was driven by a "beat and raise" quarter, where the company exceeded analysts' EPS expectations, with revenue coming in slightly ahead. Additionally, Nordstrom lifted its full-year earnings guidance and raised the lower end of its full-year guidance for revenue and comparable sales.

Nordstrom (JWN, Financial) demonstrated substantial resilience and strategic growth, leading to a favorable reaction from the market. The stock, currently priced at $21.74, appears to be fairly valued with a GF Value of $20.34. Notably, Nordstrom managed to achieve a Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating robust financial health, and its Beneish M-Score of -2.43 suggests that it is unlikely to be a manipulator.

The company's Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio stands at 11.88, which is close to a 1-year low, signaling potential value for investors. However, Nordstrom's Altman Z-Score of 1.81 falls within the grey area, implying some level of financial stress. The company will need to remain vigilant to avoid falling below the 1.8 threshold, which could indicate a higher risk of bankruptcy.

Operationally, Nordstrom (JWN, Financial) maintains an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.57, which is relatively low, suggesting efficient valuations compared to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 5.21% is less than the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), indicating potential inefficiencies in capital allocation.

Despite some financial stress signals, Nordstrom has shown remarkable revenue growth, especially over the past 52 weeks, with a 44.69% increase. The company’s market capitalization is approximately $3.57 billion, and it offers a dividend yield of 3.46%, providing additional appeal to income-oriented investors.

Overall, while Nordstrom (JWN, Financial) faces challenges regarding financial stress indicators and capital efficiency, it remains a promising option for investors given its strong recent performance, favorable valuations, and growth prospects.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
