Why Intel Stock Is Dropping Today

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Intel (INTC, Financial) stock is slipping today, with the chip company's share price down 1.72%. The decline in Intel's stock is happening alongside a similar dip in Nvidia's stock, which is causing investor jitters as Nvidia is set to report its second-quarter results. These results are expected to reflect broader AI market demand and could significantly impact Intel's valuation.

Intel's current stock price is $19.73, reflecting a 60.3% decline year-to-date. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 85.76, indicating a high earnings multiple. Additionally, the price-to-book ratio (P/B) is 0.73, close to its 10-year low, suggesting potential undervaluation. However, the company's Altman Z-Score of 1.44 places it in the distress zone, signaling potential financial instability within the next two years.

Despite some concerning financial metrics, Intel exhibits strengths. For instance, the Beneish M-Score of -2.69 implies the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financial statements. Moreover, insider buying has been observed, with 12,500 shares bought over the past three months, which could signal confidence from those with significant insight into the company's operations.

Intel's revenue per share has been on a declining trend for the last five years, and its gross margin has also seen a long-term decline, averaging an annual decrease of 8.6%. The operating margin has dropped considerably, with a 66.2% annual decline over the last five years. Moreover, Intel has been issuing new long-term debt, amounting to $18.9 billion over the past three years, exacerbating its financial risk.

Despite these challenges, Intel's GF Value is estimated at $29.96, categorizing it as a "Possible Value Trap". The company's GF Score is 79 out of 100, indicating a relatively balanced score in growth, profitability, and financial health. Analysts' target price for Intel stands at $26.47, suggesting potential upside if the company can stabilize and improve its financial and operational metrics.

In conclusion, Intel faces both opportunities and risks. While valuation metrics like P/B and insider buying are favorable, significant financial and operational challenges persist. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating Intel's stock (INTC, Financial) for potential investment.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.