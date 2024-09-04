Why Ambarella Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ambarella (AMBA, Financial) stock is surging in today's trading, with the share price up 12.16%. This impressive rally can be attributed to the company's better-than-expected second-quarter results for the fiscal year ending July 31.

After the market closed yesterday, Ambarella released its second-quarter financial results. The company posted a loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $63.7 million, outperforming analyst expectations of a $0.19 per-share loss on sales of $62.1 million. This strong performance has fueled investor optimism and contributed to the stock's upward movement.

Revenue for Ambarella's edge artificial intelligence (AI) products hit a new high during the period. Management expects this momentum to drive double-digit sales growth sequentially in the third quarter. Additionally, the company is optimistic about its new products, which are expected to expand its computer vision capabilities into more advanced AI networks.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Ambarella is projecting sales between $77 million and $81 million. At the midpoint, this would represent a 56% increase over the $50.6 million in sales from the same quarter last year. The company also forecasts an adjusted gross margin between 62.5% and 64%, with adjusted operating expenses between $49 million and $51 million.

The positive Q2 results have prompted several analysts to increase their price targets for Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley raised its target from $67 to $73 per share, while maintaining an overweight rating. TD Cowen raised its target from $65 to $75 per share. Stifel reiterated a buy rating and increased its price target from $75 to $80 per share. Bank of America and Craig-Hollum also adjusted their valuation targets upwards.

On the valuation front, Ambarella's GF Value is estimated at $51.73, suggesting the stock is modestly overvalued with a current price of $59.211. Despite this, the company's strong financial strength, evidenced by a high Altman Z-Score of 15.14 and a healthy interest coverage ratio, makes it a stable investment. The stock also has a predictability rank of 1, indicating some level of consistency in its performance.

However, investors should be cautious of some warning signs. Ambarella has a low Piotroski F-Score of 2, indicating poor business operation, and its revenue per share has been in decline over the past three years. Additionally, there has been considerable insider selling, which may signal management's concerns about the company's short-term prospects.

Despite these concerns, Ambarella's recent performance and strategic focus on AI and computer vision position it well for future growth. Investors should keep an eye on the company's forthcoming product launches and third-quarter performance to gauge its long-term potential.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.