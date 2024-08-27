On August 27, 2024, Robert Stefani, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX, Financial), sold 11,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 33,205.317 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, a prominent player in the utilities sector, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the southwestern United States. The company also provides construction services across North America.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc shows a balanced activity of insider trades, with 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells. The recent sale by Robert Stefani marks a continuation of this trend.

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc were trading at $72.6 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $5.163 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.46, which is above both the industry median of 14.845 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $70.54, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

