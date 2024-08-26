On August 26, 2024, Alicia Hammersmith, President - Services Group at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial), executed a sale of 4,169 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, known for its advanced technology-based equipment, software, and service solutions for the global transit and freight rail industries, has seen a pattern of insider selling over the past year. There have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp were priced at $165.54. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $28.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.91, which is above both the industry median of 13.98 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics suggest a premium, as evidenced by a GF Value of $130.30, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. This indicates that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it reflects the insider's transaction activities and current ownership in the company.

