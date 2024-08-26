Director Anthony Scavuzzo Acquires 15,000 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares Inc (TCBS)

12 minutes ago

On August 26, 2024, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 15,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares Inc (TCBS, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 83,258 shares of the company.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company for Texas Community Bank, which provides various banking products and services. The bank focuses on offering personalized services to individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, Anthony Scavuzzo has been an active buyer in the company's stock, purchasing a total of 22,001 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period.

The insider transaction history for Texas Community Bancshares Inc shows a balanced activity over the past year, with 9 insider buys and 9 insider sells.

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares Inc were trading at $13.99 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $44.810 million.

According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value of $14.36 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

1828885436639113216.png

1828885479307767808.png

This recent insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the bank's future performance.

This recent insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the bank's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

