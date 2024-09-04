Why nCino (NCNO) Shares Are Down Today

---

Shares of bank software company nCino (NCNO, Financial) fell 13.12% in the pre-market session following its second-quarter earnings report.

The company's revenue guidance for the next quarter missed analysts' expectations, and its gross margin decreased. Additionally, the CEO cited macroeconomic challenges in both the U.S. and international markets.

Currently trading at $30, nCino (NCNO, Financial) is experiencing significant downward pressure on its stock price.

Looking into nCino's (NCNO, Financial) financial health, there are mixed signals. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and an Enterprise Value (EV) of $3.98 billion. In terms of valuation, the stock is considered "Modestly Undervalued" according to the GF Value, which stands at $37.71.

On the positive side, nCino (NCNO, Financial) holds a strong Altman Z-score of 6.65, indicating financial stability. The company's Beneish M-Score is -2.91, suggesting it is unlikely to be a manipulator of financial statements. Furthermore, its operating margin is expanding, showing signs of operational efficiency.

However, there are areas of concern. The company has experienced a slowdown in revenue growth over the past 12 months and has accumulated assets faster than its revenue, which may indicate decreasing efficiency. Insider selling is another red flag, with 56 insider selling transactions and no insider buying in the past three months.

Despite these challenges, nCino (NCNO, Financial) continues to demonstrate growth potential. Its revenue has grown at a 32.8% rate over the past five years, and its Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin of 15.92% is a positive indicator of its ability to generate cash effectively.

Investors should also note nCino's (NCNO, Financial) strong institutional ownership of 93.56%, which could be interpreted as a vote of confidence from institutional investors.

In conclusion, while nCino (NCNO, Financial) faces some immediate challenges, its solid financial metrics and growth potential may offer a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors.

