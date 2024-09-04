Why nCino (NCNO) Shares Are Down Today

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

---

Shares of bank software company nCino (NCNO, Financial) fell 13.12% in the pre-market session following its second-quarter earnings report.

The company's revenue guidance for the next quarter missed analysts' expectations, and its gross margin decreased. Additionally, the CEO cited macroeconomic challenges in both the U.S. and international markets.

Currently trading at $30, nCino (NCNO, Financial) is experiencing significant downward pressure on its stock price.

Looking into nCino's (NCNO, Financial) financial health, there are mixed signals. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and an Enterprise Value (EV) of $3.98 billion. In terms of valuation, the stock is considered "Modestly Undervalued" according to the GF Value, which stands at $37.71.

On the positive side, nCino (NCNO, Financial) holds a strong Altman Z-score of 6.65, indicating financial stability. The company's Beneish M-Score is -2.91, suggesting it is unlikely to be a manipulator of financial statements. Furthermore, its operating margin is expanding, showing signs of operational efficiency.

However, there are areas of concern. The company has experienced a slowdown in revenue growth over the past 12 months and has accumulated assets faster than its revenue, which may indicate decreasing efficiency. Insider selling is another red flag, with 56 insider selling transactions and no insider buying in the past three months.

Despite these challenges, nCino (NCNO, Financial) continues to demonstrate growth potential. Its revenue has grown at a 32.8% rate over the past five years, and its Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin of 15.92% is a positive indicator of its ability to generate cash effectively.

Investors should also note nCino's (NCNO, Financial) strong institutional ownership of 93.56%, which could be interpreted as a vote of confidence from institutional investors.

In conclusion, while nCino (NCNO, Financial) faces some immediate challenges, its solid financial metrics and growth potential may offer a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors.

---

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.