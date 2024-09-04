Why Foot Locker Stock is Falling Today

Shares of footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker (FL, Financial) fell 11% after reporting second-quarter earnings results. The company experienced significant challenges during the quarter, leading to a sharp decline in its stock price.

The earnings report revealed that Foot Locker is reducing its presence in the Asia Pacific and European markets by closing stores in South Korea, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Management explained that this move is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on more profitable regions.

Despite this strategic shift, revenue for the quarter barely exceeded Wall Street's expectations, highlighting ongoing difficulties in achieving substantial growth. Additionally, the company reported a loss of $0.05 per share, contrasting sharply with the previous quarter's profit of $0.04 per share.

Foot Locker's current stock price stands at $29.20. The stock has a GF Value of $30.71, which suggests that the stock is fairly valued at this level. However, multiple warning signs indicate potential risks. The company has a total of eight medium warning signs and four severe warning signs, including a high dividend payout ratio of 0.85 and a declining gross margin that averaged -1.4% per year.

On the positive side, Foot Locker has one good sign: its Beneish M-Score of -2.62, implying that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator. Despite this, the company's financial metrics show significant stress, with an Altman Z-Score of 2.08, placing it in the grey area for financial distress.

In terms of valuation, the stock's price-to-book ratio is 0.96, and the price-to-sales ratio is 0.38. Foot Locker's median PS ratio is close to its 1-year high of 0.41, indicating that the stock may not be cheap even after its recent price drop. Furthermore, the company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) is less than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC), suggesting inefficiencies in capital use.

Looking ahead, Foot Locker's next earnings date is set for August 28, 2024. Investors will closely watch how the company navigates its operational changes and whether it can return to profitability. Overall, the stock presents a mixed picture with equal parts caution and opportunity.