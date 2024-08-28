CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.19, Revenue of $963.9 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $963.9 million, a 32% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $958.58 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $47.0 million, a significant increase from $8.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.19, compared to $0.03 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew 32% year-over-year to $3.86 billion, with $217.6 million in net new ARR added during the quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved a record $272 million, up from $188.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: Maintained at 78% on a GAAP basis, consistent with the previous year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Reached a record $327 million, compared to $244.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending July 31, 2024. CrowdStrike, a cloud-based cybersecurity company, reported impressive financial results, surpassing analyst estimates and demonstrating significant growth across key metrics.

Company Overview

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform, which provides a comprehensive solution for enterprises to detect and respond to security threats. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Performance Highlights

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, CrowdStrike reported total revenue of $963.9 million, a 32% increase compared to $731.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This exceeded the analyst estimate of $958.58 million. Subscription revenue, a significant component of total revenue, grew by 33% to $918.3 million from $690.0 million in the prior year.

1828893144478019584.png

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) also saw a substantial increase, growing 32% year-over-year to $3.86 billion, with $217.6 million in net new ARR added during the quarter. This growth underscores the company's ability to attract and retain customers in a competitive market.

Financial Achievements

CrowdStrike's financial achievements for the quarter were notable. The company reported a GAAP net income of $47.0 million, a significant increase from $8.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income also saw a substantial rise, reaching $260.8 million compared to $180.0 million in the previous year. This translated to a non-GAAP net income per share of $1.04, up from $0.74 in the same period last year.

Operating cash flow reached a record $327 million, while free cash flow was $272 million, both reflecting the company's strong cash generation capabilities. These metrics are crucial for a software company like CrowdStrike, as they indicate the firm's ability to fund its operations and growth initiatives without relying heavily on external financing.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Total Revenue $963.9 million $731.6 million
Subscription Revenue $918.3 million $690.0 million
GAAP Net Income $47.0 million $8.5 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $260.8 million $180.0 million
Operating Cash Flow $327 million $244.8 million
Free Cash Flow $272 million $188.7 million

Commentary and Analysis

“Working with customers to recover from the July 19th incident, we emerge as an even more resilient and even more customer-obsessed CrowdStrike, continuing to aggressively invest in innovation. Our second quarter demonstrates the resilience of our business and platform – with LogScale Next-Gen SIEM, Identity Protection, and Cloud Security eclipsing $1 billion in combined ending ARR,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s chief executive officer and co-founder.

CrowdStrike's performance in the second quarter highlights its resilience and ability to adapt to challenges. The company's focus on innovation and customer-centric strategies has paid off, as evidenced by the strong financial results and growth in ARR. The increase in subscription revenue and the high adoption rates of its modules indicate that customers are increasingly relying on CrowdStrike's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) has delivered a robust performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, surpassing analyst estimates and demonstrating significant growth across key financial metrics. The company's strong revenue growth, increased net income, and impressive cash flow generation underscore its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. As organizations continue to prioritize cybersecurity, CrowdStrike's innovative solutions and customer-focused approach are likely to drive further growth and success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.