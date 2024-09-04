HP Inc. Q3 FY24 Earnings: EPS of $0.65, Revenue Hits $13.5 Billion, Slightly Above Estimates

HP Inc (HPQ) released its 8-K filing on August 28, 2024, detailing its fiscal third-quarter results.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.65, within the previously provided outlook of $0.63 to $0.77 per share.
  • Revenue: $13.5 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year, slightly above estimates of $13,375.71 million.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $1.4 billion, with free cash flow of $1.3 billion, reflecting a 50% increase year-over-year.
  • Shareholder Returns: $0.9 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: Increased to $10.0 billion by the Board of Directors.
  • Personal Systems Segment: Net revenue of $9.4 billion, up 5% year-over-year, with a 6.4% operating margin.
  • Printing Segment: Net revenue of $4.1 billion, down 3% year-over-year, with a 17.3% operating margin.
Article's Main Image

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial), a global leader in the PC and printing markets, reported its fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings, showcasing a mixed performance. The company achieved a revenue of $13.5 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $13.38 billion. However, its GAAP diluted net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 fell short of the estimated $0.78.

Company Overview

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial), formerly known as Hewlett-Packard, has been a dominant player in the PC and printing markets since its split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2015. The company focuses on the commercial market while maintaining a significant presence in consumer devices and printers. With a broad and global customer base, only one-third of HP's sales come from the US. The company outsources its manufacturing and relies heavily on channel partners for sales and marketing.

Performance and Challenges

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) reported a 2.4% year-over-year increase in net revenue, reaching $13.5 billion. This growth is significant as it marks a return to revenue growth for the company. However, the GAAP diluted net EPS of $0.65 represents a 14% decline from the prior-year period. The non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.83, down from $0.86 in the previous year.

Despite the revenue growth, HP faced challenges with a decline in operating margins. The GAAP operating margin decreased to 7.0% from 7.2%, and the non-GAAP operating margin fell to 8.1% from 8.8%. These declines highlight the ongoing pressures on profitability.

Financial Achievements

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in the third quarter. The company generated $1.4 billion in net cash from operating activities and $1.3 billion in free cash flow. Additionally, HP returned $0.9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The Board of Directors also increased the share repurchase authorization to $10.0 billion.

1828893102727917568.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Y/Y Change
GAAP Net Revenue ($B) $13.5 $13.2 2.4%
GAAP Operating Margin 7.0% 7.2% (0.2) pts
GAAP Net Earnings ($B) $0.6 $0.8 (25)%
GAAP Diluted Net EPS $0.65 $0.76 (14)%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 8.1% 8.8% (0.7) pts
Non-GAAP Net Earnings ($B) $0.8 $0.9 (11)%
Non-GAAP Diluted Net EPS $0.83 $0.86 (3)%
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($B) $1.4 $1.0 40%
Free Cash Flow ($B) $1.3 $0.9 44%

Segment Performance

The Personal Systems segment reported net revenue of $9.4 billion, a 5% year-over-year increase. The segment's operating margin was 6.4%. Consumer Personal Systems revenue declined by 1%, while Commercial Personal Systems revenue grew by 8%. Total units increased by 1%, with Consumer units down by 6% and Commercial units up by 6%.

The Printing segment saw a 3% year-over-year decline in net revenue, totaling $4.1 billion. The segment's operating margin was 17.3%. Consumer Printing revenue increased by 2%, while Commercial Printing revenue decreased by 5%. Supplies revenue fell by 2%, and total hardware units declined by 2%.

Analysis

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial)'s third-quarter results reflect a mixed performance. While the company achieved revenue growth and strong cash flow generation, it faced challenges with declining operating margins and net earnings. The increase in share repurchase authorization demonstrates HP's commitment to returning value to shareholders. However, the company must address the pressures on profitability to sustain long-term growth.

For more detailed financial analysis and insights, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HP Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.