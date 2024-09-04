The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.52, Revenue of $1.002 Billion, Both Surpass Estimates

Revenue and EPS Surpass Expectations Amid Strong Segment Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,002.8 million, up 8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $997.30 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.52, up 22% from last year's third quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 66%, consistent with last year's third quarter.
  • Operating Margin: 19%, up from 16% in last year's third quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $118.5 million, derived from $207.5 million in cash provided by operations and $89.0 million in capital expenditures.
  • CooperVision Revenue: $675.6 million, up 7% year-over-year.
  • CooperSurgical Revenue: $327.2 million, up 9% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 28, 2024, reporting robust financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2024. The company, a leading global medical device firm, operates through two main segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical.

Company Overview

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the US, operating in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses, controlling roughly one-fourth of the US contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, focuses on reproductive care, fertility, and women's care, boasting the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle and controlling 17% of the US IUD market.

Performance Highlights

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) reported revenue of $1,002.8 million, an 8% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $997.30 million. The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.52, up 22% from the previous year's third quarter, while non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.96, up 14% from last year, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.86.

1828893418290573312.png

Segment Performance

CooperVision (CVI) revenue increased by 7% to $675.6 million, driven by a 10% organic growth. CooperSurgical (CSI) revenue rose by 9% to $327.2 million, with a 5% organic growth. The revenue growth in both segments highlights the company's strong market position and successful execution of its growth strategy.

Financial Achievements

The company's gross margin remained steady at 66%, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 67%, up from 66% last year. The operating margin improved to 19% from 16% in the previous year's third quarter, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 26%, up from 24% last year. These improvements were driven by efficiency gains and product mix, despite currency impacts.

Key Financial Metrics

Interest expense increased to $28.5 million from $26.8 million last year, attributed to higher average debt and interest rates. Cash provided by operations was $207.5 million, offset by capital expenditures of $89.0 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $118.5 million. These metrics are crucial for assessing the company's liquidity and financial health.

Commentary

Commenting on the results, Al White, Cooper's President and CEO said, "Our strong performance this quarter reflects the strength of our business, the successful execution on our multi-year growth strategy, and the hard work and dedication of our amazing employees. Our momentum is strong, and we are well positioned for success today and into the future."

Analysis

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS. The company's robust segment performance, particularly in CooperVision and CooperSurgical, underscores its market leadership and effective growth strategy. The improvements in gross and operating margins, along with strong free cash flow, highlight the company's operational efficiency and financial stability.

