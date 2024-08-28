Okta Inc (OKTA) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.18, Revenue of $646 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Profitability Exceed Expectations Amidst Continued Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $646 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $632.94 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $29 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $111 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.18 per share, a significant improvement from a GAAP net loss per share of $0.68 in the prior year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $86 million, up from $53 million year-over-year, with free cash flow at $78 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: $632 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
  • Current Remaining Performance Obligations (cRPO): $1.995 billion, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Cash and Investments: $2.358 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of July 31, 2024.
On August 28, 2024, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst estimates. Okta, a cloud-native security company specializing in identity and access management, reported significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and profitability.

Company Overview

Okta is a San Francisco-based firm that went public in 2017. The company focuses on providing identity and access management solutions for two key client groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable employees to securely access cloud-based and on-premises resources, while its customer offerings allow clients' customers to securely access applications.

Performance Highlights

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) reported total revenue of $646 million for Q2 FY2025, a 16% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $632.94 million. Subscription revenue, a significant component, grew by 17% year-over-year to $632 million. The company also achieved record profitability, with GAAP net income of $29 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $111 million in the same quarter last year.

Financial Achievements

Okta's financial achievements are noteworthy, especially in the competitive software industry. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $19 million, or 3% of total revenue, a significant improvement from the $162 million loss in Q2 FY2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $148 million, or 23% of total revenue, compared to $59 million, or 11% of total revenue, in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Total Revenue $646 million $556 million
Subscription Revenue $632 million $542 million
GAAP Net Income $29 million $(111) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $131 million $56 million
Operating Cash Flow $86 million $53 million
Free Cash Flow $78 million $49 million

Commentary and Analysis

Okta's CEO, Todd McKinnon, emphasized the company's focus on innovation and expanding product offerings within the Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud. He stated,

Okta is setting the standard for identity security by focusing on relentless innovation and expanding our product offerings within the Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud. We’re delivering all of this product innovation while achieving record profitability and maintaining strong cash flow."

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Okta's income statement reveals a gross profit of $491 million, up from $407 million in Q2 FY2024. The company's balance sheet shows total assets of $9.067 billion, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounting to $2.358 billion as of July 31, 2024. This strong liquidity position is crucial for sustaining growth and innovation in the competitive software industry.

Cash Flow and Profitability

Okta reported an operating cash flow of $86 million and a free cash flow of $78 million, reflecting the company's efficient cash management and operational effectiveness. These metrics are vital for value investors, as they indicate the company's ability to generate cash and fund future growth initiatives.

Conclusion

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 FY2025, surpassing analyst estimates and achieving record profitability. The company's focus on innovation and expanding its product offerings has positioned it well in the identity and access management market. With a robust balance sheet and strong cash flow, Okta is well-equipped to navigate future challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Okta Inc for further details.

