Why EV Stocks Dropped on Wednesday

The electric vehicle (EV) industry faced a challenging day, with significant stock declines across several key companies. Polestar Automotive (PSNY, Financial) saw a sharp drop following the resignation of CEO Thomas Ingenlath. Michael Lohscheller, bringing experience from Opel, VinFast, and Nikola, has been named the new CEO. Despite his appointment, Lohscheller faces the daunting task of turning around Polestar amid declining global EV demand and intense competition. Polestar's shares fell 16.37% by the close of trading.

Xpeng (XPEV) was negatively impacted by Canada's announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles. This tariff raises concerns about similar actions in the U.S. and Europe, potentially limiting market access for Xpeng. The stock dropped 9% by the end of the day.

Lucid Automotive (LCID) also experienced a downturn, with shares falling 4.1%. Senior Vice President of Design and Brand Derek Jenkins revealed in an interview that Lucid is planning to launch three more affordable vehicles by late 2026. However, the company faces significant financial challenges and has yet to demonstrate profitability with its current lineup.

The broader EV market continues to grapple with uncertainty. The need for rapid industry shifts to electric vehicles and achieving profitability comparable to or exceeding legacy automakers remains a significant hurdle. Investor confidence is waning as companies struggle to raise capital, and this skepticism is reflected in falling stock prices.

From a valuation perspective, Polestar's financial metrics paint a concerning picture. The company shows an Altman Z-Score of -0.42, placing it in the distress zone, which implies a significant bankruptcy risk within the next two years. Furthermore, Polestar has demonstrated poor financial strength with a Financial Strength rating of "Poor," primarily driven by excessive debt and recurring operational losses.

From a valuation perspective, Polestar's financial metrics paint a concerning picture. The company shows an Altman Z-Score of -0.42, placing it in the distress zone, which implies a significant bankruptcy risk within the next two years. Furthermore, Polestar has demonstrated poor financial strength with a Financial Strength rating of "Poor," primarily driven by excessive debt and recurring operational losses.

Another critical factor is the Sloan Ratio of -26.8%, indicating poor quality of earnings, which are predominantly made up of accruals rather than cash flows. The company's revenue per share has also declined over the past 12 months, posing a serious challenge for Lohscheller’s turnaround strategy.

In terms of valuation, Polestar's GF Value is not available, likely due to the financial turmoil and unpredictable future earnings. Investors should also be wary of the company’s Operating Income history; the company has posted losses in 92% of the past 12 quarters. Inventory buildup further complicates the situation, indicating difficulties in selling its products.

On the positive side, Polestar’s Beneish M-Score of -4.13 suggests that the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financial statements, providing a small glimmer of credibility in an otherwise dreary financial outlook.

Given these factors, Polestar Automotive (PSNY, Financial) faces numerous challenges that must be addressed swiftly to restore investor confidence and improve its market position. The new CEO has a monumental task ahead, navigating through declining EV demand, intense competition, and substantial financial hurdles.