Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.02 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $273.2M Beats Expectations

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Highlight Growth in Animal Health Segment

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $273.2 million for Q4, surpassing analyst estimates of $263.25 million and marking a 7% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $0.8 million for Q4, a significant decrease of $10.7 million compared to the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.02 for Q4, a decrease of $0.26 from the previous year.
  • Annual Revenue: $1,017.7 million for the fiscal year, exceeding annual estimates of $1,004.69 million and reflecting a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • Annual Net Income: $2.4 million, a substantial decline of $30.2 million compared to the previous fiscal year.
  • Gross Profit: $87.2 million for Q4, up by 14% year-over-year, with a gross margin improvement to 31.9% from 30.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $33.4 million for Q4, a 3% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Phibro Animal Health Corp operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for food animals such as poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The company operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, with the Animal Health segment being the primary revenue driver.

1828908144814878720.png

Quarterly Performance Overview

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Phibro reported net sales of $273.2 million, a 7% increase compared to the same period last year. However, net income decreased significantly to $0.8 million, down from $11.5 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell to $0.02, missing the analyst estimate of $0.30. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 3% to $33.4 million, while adjusted net income increased by 10% to $16.7 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41, up 10% from the previous year.

Annual Performance Overview

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Phibro reported net sales of $1,017.7 million, a 4% increase year-over-year. Net income for the year was $2.4 million, a sharp decline from $32.6 million in the previous year. Diluted EPS for the year was $0.06, down from $0.81. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1% to $111.2 million, while adjusted net income slightly decreased by 1% to $48.4 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.19, down 1% from the prior year.

Segment Performance

Net sales in the Animal Health segment increased by 8% to $191.5 million for the quarter, driven by higher demand for Medicated Feed Additives (MFAs) and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment saw a 6% increase in net sales to $62.1 million, while the Performance Products segment experienced a slight decline of 1% to $19.6 million.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Gross profit for the quarter increased by 14% to $87.2 million, with a gross margin of 31.9%, up from 30.1% in the prior year. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose by 30% to $68.7 million, primarily due to acquisition-related costs and higher employee-related expenses. Interest expense increased by 5% to $4.7 million, and foreign currency losses amounted to $7.3 million, compared to gains of $2.2 million in the previous year.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change
Net Sales $273.2 million $255.0 million 7%
Net Income $0.8 million $11.5 million -93%
Diluted EPS $0.02 $0.28 -93%
Adjusted EBITDA $33.4 million $32.3 million 3%
Adjusted Net Income $16.7 million $15.2 million 10%

Commentary and Future Outlook

“We showed a lot of strength in our 4th quarter performance, with each of our segments growing at a faster year-over-year rate as compared to their first nine months of the year. This was led by our core Animal Health segment which grew at 8% for the quarter, with particular strength in our vaccine and MFA & Other lines,” said Jack Bendheim, Phibro’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
“We ended the year on an upswing that we anticipate building upon as we enter our 2025 fiscal year. Our guidance reflects our strong momentum as well as the early fruits of Phibro Forward - a company-wide initiative we have undertaken focused on unlocking additional areas of revenue growth and cost savings,” Jack Bendheim added.

Conclusion

Despite missing EPS estimates, Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC, Financial) demonstrated solid revenue growth, particularly in its Animal Health segment. The company's strategic initiatives and upcoming acquisition of Zoetis’s Medicated Feed Additive portfolio are expected to drive future growth. Investors will be keen to see how these developments unfold in the coming fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Phibro Animal Health Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.