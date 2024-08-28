Applied Digital Corp (APLD) Q4 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $43.7M, EPS Misses at -$0.52

Company Achieves Significant Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $43.7 million for fiscal Q4 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $37.61 million.
  • Net Loss: $64.8 million for fiscal Q4 2024, translating to a GAAP EPS of -$0.52 per share.
  • Annual Revenue: $165.6 million for fiscal year 2024, a significant increase from $55.4 million in 2023.
  • Annual Net Loss: $149.7 million for fiscal year 2024, compared to $45.6 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $4.8 million for fiscal Q4 2024, up from $3.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operational Update: Ellendale Data Center Hosting facility restored to full capacity as of June 28, 2024, following transformer repairs.
  • Funding Secured: Over $150 million in funding obtained post-fiscal year-end from various financings and settlements.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, Applied Digital Corp (APLD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2024. Applied Digital Corp designs, develops, and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing industry.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Applied Digital Corp reported revenue of $43.7 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $37.61 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $64.8 million, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.52, which fell short of the analyst estimate of -$0.22.

1828908191396818944.png

The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $45.3 million, impacted by $15.5 million in expenses related to facilities and equipment that were not yet generating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $4.8 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2024, Applied Digital Corp reported revenue of $165.6 million, a substantial increase from $55.4 million in 2023. The net loss for the year was $149.7 million, compared to $45.6 million in the previous year. The adjusted net loss was $77.5 million, negatively impacted by $38.5 million in expenses associated with non-revenue-generating facilities and equipment. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $24.5 million, up from $0.8 million in 2023.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Despite the financial losses, Applied Digital Corp made significant operational strides. The company successfully procured new transformers and related components from North American manufacturers, enabling its Ellendale Data Center Hosting facility to operate at full capacity. However, the company faced challenges, including a power outage at the Ellendale facility due to transformer issues, which affected operations for most of the quarter.

"By the end of June, we successfully resolved all transformer issues at our Ellendale Data Center Hosting facility, restoring it to full power capacity. Despite these short-term setbacks, we made significant progress on our key growth initiatives," commented Wes Cummins, Chairman and CEO of Applied Digital.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement are summarized below:

Metric Q4 2024 FY 2024
Revenue $43.7 million $165.6 million
Net Loss $64.8 million $149.7 million
Adjusted Net Loss $45.3 million $77.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $4.8 million $24.5 million

These metrics are crucial for understanding the company's financial health and operational efficiency. The significant increase in revenue highlights the company's growth potential, while the net losses indicate areas that need improvement, particularly in managing operational expenses and optimizing non-revenue-generating assets.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Applied Digital Corp secured over $150 million in funding from various financings and settled the Garden City contingency. The company also entered into an agreement extending the exclusivity period for leasing its Ellendale, North Dakota HPC data center campus. Additionally, the company received $25 million from the sale of its Garden City, Texas facility.

Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in expanding its Cloud Services business and finalizing a lease agreement with a U.S.-based hyperscaler for 400 MW capacity.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Applied Digital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.