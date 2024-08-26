On August 26, 2024, Cliff Blessing, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS, Financial), sold 1,600 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,379 shares of Addus HomeCare Corp.

Addus HomeCare Corp provides comprehensive home care services that include personal care, home health, and hospice services, primarily to older adults and younger disabled persons. The company operates across numerous states in the United States, focusing on delivering high-quality care that allows individuals to live comfortably in their own homes.

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corp were trading at $133.5 on the day of the transaction. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $2.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.31, which is above the industry median of 23.805.

The GF Value of Addus HomeCare Corp is calculated at $109.11, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

Over the past year, insider transaction trends at Addus HomeCare Corp show a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys. This pattern reflects a significant amount of selling activity among the insiders.

The recent sale by Cliff Blessing aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, suggesting a consistent approach to stock transactions among the company's executives and key stakeholders.

For more detailed information on Addus HomeCare Corp's stock performance and insider transactions, interested individuals can refer to the comprehensive data available on GuruFocus.

