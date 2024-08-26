Chief Technology Officer Mohsin Hussain sold 5,503 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP, Financial) on August 26, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 79,387 shares of the company.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides data connectivity platform services. The company's platform assists clients in safely using their data to improve customer interactions on any channel and device.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,084 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been nine insider sells and no insider buys at LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc were priced at $25.8. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 276.67, significantly above both the industry median of 25.83 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $34.73, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

