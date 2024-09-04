Chief Human Resources Officer Paulo Pisano of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) sold 100 shares of the company on 2024-08-27, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $3,887.61, valuing the transaction at $388,761.

Booking Holdings Inc operates as a travel technology company worldwide. It provides online travel and related services through its brands including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and KAYAK, among others. The company's platform allows customers to book accommodations, car rentals, airline tickets, and vacation packages.

Over the past year, Paulo Pisano has sold a total of 1,595 shares of Booking Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc were trading at $3,887.61 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $130.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.29, which is above the industry median of 18.44.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97, based on a GF Value of $4,008.26. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is trading close to its GF Value, suggesting that the insider's transaction might align with the stock being fairly valued according to the latest analysis.

