Olivier Puech, the Executive Vice President and President of Latin America and EMEA at American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial), sold 9,988 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 41,758 shares of American Tower Corp.

American Tower Corp is a global leader in wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate, with a significant presence in major markets across the world.

Over the past year, Olivier Puech has sold a total of 19,993 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within American Tower Corp, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of American Tower Corp were trading at $226.35 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $105.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.34, which is above the industry median of 17.085.

The stock is currently valued at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

