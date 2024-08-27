On August 27, 2024, Roderick Nelson, Director at Qorvo Inc (QRVO, Financial), sold 2,132 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of Qorvo Inc.

Qorvo Inc is a leading provider of core technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace/defense applications. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets its products to U.S. and international customers.

Over the past year, Roderick Nelson has sold a total of 4,199 shares of Qorvo Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 27 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Qorvo Inc.

Shares of Qorvo Inc were trading at $111.51 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $10.65 billion.

The stock is currently considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93, based on a GF Value of $120.42. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader financial health and insider sentiment towards Qorvo Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.