On August 27, 2024, Jeff Zhu, Executive Vice President of Cabot Corp (CBT, Financial), executed a sale of 14,912 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $104.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,551,130.88. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,289 shares of Cabot Corp, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Cabot Corp, a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, serves industries ranging from transportation and infrastructure to environment and consumer. The company's products address challenges such as enhancing the quality of air, water, and soil.

Over the past year, Jeff Zhu has sold a total of 70,145 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Cabot Corp, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Cabot Corp were trading at $104.04 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.26, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.905 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cabot Corp is estimated at $71.42 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.46.

This valuation assessment suggests that the stock's current price is higher than its estimated fair value, reflecting a premium compared to the GF Value. Investors and stakeholders in Cabot Corp may want to consider these factors when assessing the company's stock and the implications of insider transactions such as those conducted by the insider.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.