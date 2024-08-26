Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) on August 26, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company.

ServiceNow Inc, a leader in digital workflow solutions, helps organizations manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company's innovative platform and solutions aim to enhance operational efficiencies and business management.

Over the past year, Nicholas Tzitzon has sold a total of 4,794 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were priced at $829.68 on the day of the transaction. The company holds a market cap of approximately $167.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 147.22, which is above the industry median of 25.83.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $787.63, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This suggests that ServiceNow Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

