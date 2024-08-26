On August 26, 2024, Stephen Betz, Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $53.19 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 69,611 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, Stephen Betz has sold a total of 39,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 36 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $53.19 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.35 billion. This valuation reflects the stock's current GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

