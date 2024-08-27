On August 27, 2024, Director Mary Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) at a price of $348.49 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 31,517 shares of the company.

Palo Alto Networks Inc is a global cybersecurity leader known for its advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other aspects of security. The company's innovative platform includes network security, cloud security, endpoint protection, and various other cybersecurity solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc were trading at $348.49 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $113.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 48.34, which is above the industry median of 25.83.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Palo Alto Networks Inc is estimated at $255.28 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

