On August 26, 2024, Patrick Lytle, Vice President - Chief Accounting Officer of SM Energy Co (SM, Financial), executed a sale of 6,059 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,005 shares of SM Energy Co.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America.

Shares of SM Energy Co were priced at $47.45 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $5.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.63, below the industry median of 10.935, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The GF Value of SM Energy Co is $38.26, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider transaction history for SM Energy Co shows no insider purchases over the past year, with a total of 7 insider sales, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent sale by Patrick Lytle aligns with the broader insider selling trend observed at SM Energy Co over the past year. Investors and stakeholders may find this trend worth noting as they assess the company's stock performance and insider confidence levels.

