On August 27, 2024, Christiane Pendarvis, Director at Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial) is a telehealth company that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers. The company operates a platform that connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access products and services tailored to a wide array of healthcare needs.

Over the past year, Christiane Pendarvis has sold a total of 11,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The broader insider transaction history for Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases. Over the last year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 77 insider sells.

On the valuation front, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $15.15 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 185.50, significantly above the industry median of 17.95.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment. The consistent insider selling could be a point of analysis for potential investors and market analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.