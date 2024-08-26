On August 26, 2024, International Artal, serving as Director and 10% Owner, executed a significant transaction by selling 6,000,000 shares of Cava Group Inc (CAVA, Financial). Following this transaction, the insider now directly holds 17,507,990 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing.

Cava Group Inc operates in the restaurant industry, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. The company has expanded its presence through both company-owned and franchise locations, focusing on providing a customizable and health-conscious menu to its customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,500,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Cava Group Inc.

Shares of Cava Group Inc were trading at $116.36 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $13.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 319.19, significantly above both the industry median of 22.46 and the company’s historical median.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating market signals. For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, further analysis and context are available on the GuruFocus website.

