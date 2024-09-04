Isabelle Winkles, Chief Financial Officer of Braze Inc (BRZE, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 216,208 shares of Braze Inc.

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that provides data integration and cross-channel marketing automation solutions. These tools help businesses to enhance their engagement strategies across mobile, web, email, and more.

Over the past year, Isabelle Winkles has sold a total of 119,702 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Braze Inc, where there have been 80 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Braze Inc were trading at $45.15, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.53 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $59.13, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.