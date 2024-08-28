Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
Michael Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our full year '24 Results Briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment, and joining me here today is our Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Matt Stanton.
I'd like to start off by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of Country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present, and emerging and extend that respect to all First Nations people today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora nation.
Through 2024, we've focused on bringing together and executing our strategy to maximize the scale and diversity of our audiences and revenues through our unique suite of media assets. We create and acquire Australia's best content in journalism, attracting large and engaged audiences as we continue to integrate our data and audience platforms. Our rich understanding of our audiences underpins the delivery of personalized, integrated
Full Year 2024 Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...