Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael Sneesby - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our full year '24 Results Briefing. I'm Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine Entertainment, and joining me here today is our Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Matt Stanton.



I'd like to start off by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of Country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present, and emerging and extend that respect to all First Nations people today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Cammeraygal people of the Eora nation.



Through 2024, we've focused on bringing together and executing our strategy to maximize the scale and diversity of our audiences and revenues through our unique suite of media assets. We create and acquire Australia's best content in journalism, attracting large and engaged audiences as we continue to integrate our data and audience platforms. Our rich understanding of our audiences underpins the delivery of personalized, integrated