Half Year 2024 Karoon Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Julian Fowles - Karoon Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our 2024 half year results webcast. My name's Julian Fowles and I'm the CEO of Karoon and I have with me this morning Ray Church, CFO; and Ann Diamant, Head of IR.



Earlier this morning, we released 2024 half year report and presentation to the market, which we are now going to talk through. Noticing the disclaimers on slide 2, I'll move through to slide 4, which provides an overview of the first half of 2024.



Karoon's main focus during this period was on ensuring the safety and reliability and production from our base assets to support sustainable shareholder returns. We also progressed our organic growth opportunities in both Brazil and in the USA.



The three-week shutdown of the Bauna FPSO was completed as scheduled, and production is currently around 25,000 to 26,000 barrels of oil per day, in line with our expectations. Meanwhile, Who Dat production reached more than 42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day gross at the end of