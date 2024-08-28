Full Year 2024 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Andrew Vidler - Pacific Smiles Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thank you very much, Cole. Good morning. I'm Andrew Vidler, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Pacific Smiles, and I'm joined today by Matthew Cordingley, our Chief Financial Officer. It's nice to be with you again. It has been a busy period of Pacific Smiles since we last presented.



But as you no doubt have already seen in the results, the core business has not been distracted by the external interest in acquiring Pacific Smiles. And the Board, Matthew and I are very proud of the relentless and enthusiastic efforts of the entire team and the practitioners who we are grateful continue to choose Pacific Smiles to serve their patients.



I know many of you will naturally want to ask questions and talk about the proposed