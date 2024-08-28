Q4 2024 Donaldson Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Thank you for joining Donaldson's fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Tod Carpenter, Chairman, CEO and President; and Scott Robinson, Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, Tod and Scott will provide a summary of our fourth-quarter and full-year performance and details on our outlook for fiscal 2025. We will also provide an update on our fiscal 2026 financial targets.



During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP or adjusted results. For fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 non-GAAP results exclude pretax restructuring and other charges of $6.4 million related to footprint optimization and cost reduction initiatives. This compares to $4.9 million and