Q2 2025 Guess? Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Guess? second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. I would now like to turn the call over to Farbrice Benarouche, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.



Fabrice Benarouche - Guess?Inc-Senior Vice President-Finance - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On the call today with me are Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Secor, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, the company will be making forward-looking statements, including comments regarding future plans, strategic initiatives, capital allocation, and short- and long-term outlooks. The company's actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on risks factors included in today's press release and the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC.



Comments will also reference certain non-GAAP or