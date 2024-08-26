Director John Callies Sells 1,050 Shares of ePlus Inc (PLUS)

On August 26, 2024, John Callies, a Director at ePlus Inc (PLUS, Financial), executed a sale of 1,050 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,443 shares of ePlus Inc.

ePlus Inc is a provider of information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. The company delivers solutions through its multi-faceted approach, which includes consulting, professional, and managed services, among others.

Over the past year, John Callies has sold a total of 2,358 shares of ePlus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 16 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of ePlus Inc were priced at $95.68 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of ePlus Inc stands at 23.10, which is below the industry median of 25.83 but above the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45. The GF Value of $66.09 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The ongoing insider selling trend at ePlus Inc could be a point of analysis for potential investors and market analysts.

