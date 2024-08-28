On August 28, 2024, WEST ALFRED P JR, Executive Chairman of SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial), sold 101,129 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,504,285 shares of SEI Investments Co. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

SEI Investments Co specializes in providing investment processing, management, and operations solutions to financial institutions, asset managers, and private wealth management firms globally.

Over the past year, WEST ALFRED P JR has sold a total of 904,174 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale continues a trend seen in the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of SEI Investments Co were trading at $67.18 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.62, which is above the industry median of 12.105.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $66.54, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics.

