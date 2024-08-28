On August 28, 2024, Maria Wong, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), sold 3,379 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 47,182 shares of Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc, a leader in technology and networking, develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products.

Over the past year, Maria Wong has sold a total of 18,778 shares of Cisco Systems Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc were priced at $50.36 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $200.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.63, which is lower than the industry median of 21.645.

The GF Value of Cisco Systems Inc is $50.54, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the alignment or deviation from the GF Value and other financial metrics.

