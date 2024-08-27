On August 27, 2024, Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial), executed a sale of 40,119 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a stock price of $155.93, totaling approximately $6,256,517. The insider now owns 897,716 shares of DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc specializes in kidney care and dialysis services, operating a network of outpatient dialysis centers across the United States. The company is known for providing a range of dialysis treatments and support services primarily to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 115,119 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of DaVita Inc were trading at $155.93 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.36, which is below the industry median of 23.805 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for DaVita Inc is $116.12 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

This sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as a gauge for their investment decisions, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and stock performance.

