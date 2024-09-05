Insider Sale: CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells Shares of Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), a leading online real estate marketplace, saw a notable insider transaction recently. Jeremy Hofmann, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,155 shares on August 28, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this sale, the insider now owns 111,239 shares of Zillow Group Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $56.89, valuing the transaction at approximately $407,000. This sale is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 51,004 shares.

Zillow Group Inc operates an online platform that connects buyers, sellers, and renters with real estate professionals in the United States. The platform offers a range of real estate and home-related information, including buying, selling, renting, financing, and home improvement.

The company's market cap stands at $12.93 billion as of the last trading session, reflecting its significant presence in the online real estate market.

1829010164150333440.png

Over the past year, there has been a total of 54 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Zillow Group Inc, indicating a general trend of insider selling. This pattern can be an important indicator for potential investors to consider.

Regarding valuation, Zillow Group Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.2, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated at $47.43 based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

1829010280806510592.png

Investors might also look at other valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to get a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's current trading status.

This insider sale event, along with the company's valuation metrics and market performance, provides critical data points for investors considering Zillow Group Inc for their investment portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.