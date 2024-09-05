Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), a leading online real estate marketplace, saw a notable insider transaction recently. Jeremy Hofmann, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,155 shares on August 28, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this sale, the insider now owns 111,239 shares of Zillow Group Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $56.89, valuing the transaction at approximately $407,000. This sale is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 51,004 shares.

Zillow Group Inc operates an online platform that connects buyers, sellers, and renters with real estate professionals in the United States. The platform offers a range of real estate and home-related information, including buying, selling, renting, financing, and home improvement.

The company's market cap stands at $12.93 billion as of the last trading session, reflecting its significant presence in the online real estate market.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 54 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Zillow Group Inc, indicating a general trend of insider selling. This pattern can be an important indicator for potential investors to consider.

Regarding valuation, Zillow Group Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.2, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated at $47.43 based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Investors might also look at other valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to get a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's current trading status.

This insider sale event, along with the company's valuation metrics and market performance, provides critical data points for investors considering Zillow Group Inc for their investment portfolios.

