On August 26, 2024, David Shaffer, President & CEO of EnerSys (ENS, Financial), executed a sale of 2,400 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider now owns 244,140.0056 shares of the company.

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems and batteries. The company's products are widely used in various sectors including telecommunications, transportation, energy, and defense.

Over the past year, David Shaffer has sold a total of 2,400 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for EnerSys shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 2 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of EnerSys were trading at $100 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of EnerSys stands at 14.91, which is lower than the industry median of 21.73 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for EnerSys is $89.09 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at EnerSys.

