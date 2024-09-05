Yvonne Genovese, Executive Vice President of Global Product Management at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), sold 443 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,959 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,442 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Gartner Inc, where there have been 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Gartner Inc were priced at $483.62, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $37.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 45.86, which is above both the industry median of 25.83 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gartner Inc is estimated at $412.75 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

