On August 26, 2024, Jennifer Mccurry, Chief Accounting Officer of La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial), executed a sale of 4,414 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,236 shares of La-Z-Boy Inc.

La-Z-Boy Inc, known for its production of residential furniture, including upholstered recliners, sofas, stationary chairs, lift chairs, and sleeper sofas, operates in the furniture industry which has seen varied market dynamics. The company's shares were priced at $41.31 on the day of the transaction, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $1.705 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of La-Z-Boy Inc stands at 14.51, which is below both the industry median of 17.53 and the company's historical median. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers and historical figures.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of La-Z-Boy Inc is estimated at $27.90 per share, making the current price of $41.31 signify a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and three insider sells at La-Z-Boy Inc, reflecting a possible trend among insiders. The insider, Jennifer Mccurry, has not purchased any shares but has sold a total of 4,414 shares over the same period.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of La-Z-Boy Inc's financial and market position, which could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.