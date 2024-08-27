On August 27, 2024, Robert Schottenstein, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of M/I Homes Inc (MHO, Financial), sold 4,778 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 115,925 shares of M/I Homes Inc.

M/I Homes Inc, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a builder of single-family homes. The company operates in multiple states and provides design, construction, and sales services for its own residential projects.

Over the past year, Robert Schottenstein has sold a total of 50,855 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of M/I Homes Inc were trading at $163.94 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.68, which is below the industry median of 12.43.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $71.84, indicating that with a current price of $163.94, M/I Homes Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.28.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

